DAR ES SALAAM Aug 13 Tanzania's current account
deficit narrowed 22.5 percent in the year to June, helped by a
decline in oil imports and improved performance of tourism and
manufacturing sectors, the central bank said on Thursday.
The gap narrowed to $4.091 billion in the 12 months to June
from $5.281 billion in the same period last year, the bank the
said in its latest monthly economic report.
Imports of goods and services fell to $13.37 billion from
$13.96 billion previously, while total exports rose by 9.4
percent to $9.39 billion, the bank said.
"The decrease in imports was mostly driven by a decrease in
intermediate goods, particularly oil and fertilizers," it said.
Earnings from tourism, the east African country's main
foreign exchange source, rose to $2.19 billion from $1.97
billion previously due to more visitor arrivals, it said.
Oil imports fell by 27.2 percent to $3.06 billion in line
with falling import volumes and declining global oil prices.
Earnings from gold, the other main source of foreign income,
fell to $1.22 billion from $1.47 billion a year ago, reflecting
lower export volumes and global prices.
Gross official foreign exchange reserves held by the central
bank in the year to June amounted to $4.4 billion, or about four
months of import cover, the central bank aid.
