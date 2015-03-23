DAR ES SALAAM, March 23 Tanzania's current
account deficit narrowed 4.7 percent in the year to January,
after exports of manufactured goods and tourism earnings
increased, the central bank said on Monday.
The deficit narrowed to $4.822 billion in the 12 months to
January from $5.059 billion in the same period in 2014, the Bank
of Tanzania said in its latest monthly economic report.
"The improvement was mainly attributed to an increase in
exports of goods and services as imports remained broadly
unchanged," the central bank said in the report.
The overall balance of payments reflected a deficit of $61.7
million in January, compared with a surplus of $534.8 million in
the same period in 2014, the bank said.
Earnings from tourism, the main foreign exchange source,
rose to $2.045 billion from $1.89 billion previously due to more
visitor arrivals, the bank said, while exports of manufactured
goods rose to $1.27 billion from $1.05 billion a year ago.
Exports were mainly edible oils, textiles, plastic goods,
fertiliser and paper products, the bank said.
Earnings from gold another main source of foreign income,
continued a downward spiral, falling 20.3 percent to $1.3
billion, reflecting lower export volumes and global prices.
Tanzania is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer after South
Africa, Ghana and Mali.
The country's total bill for imports of goods and services
fell 0.9 percent in the 12 months through January to $13.54
billion, while the value of its exports of goods and services
rose 3.8 percent to $8.85 billion, the bank said.
The bank said total foreign exchange reserves fell to $4.38
billion in the year to January, or about four months of import
cover, from $4.5 billion a year ago.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ngw'anakilala; Editing by James Macharia)