ADDIS ABABA May 10 Tanzania expects its economy
to grow by as much as 7 percent this year, ahead of 6.4 percent
in 2011, its central bank governor said on Thursday, as it
expects fewer problems with power shortages.
Benno Ndulu also said the east African country had revived
dormant plans for a Eurobond, to help with its infrastructure
spending, although the amount and timing of the issuance had yet
to be decided.
"The number of problems that we had with power, et cetera
are not of the same magnitude," Ndulu said on the sidelines of
the World Economic Forum on Africa going on this week in
Ethiopia.
"For this year, between 6.6 to 7 percent (growth)... we have
worked on the numbers."
