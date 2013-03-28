* Economy grew 6.9 percent in 2012
* IMF urges Tanzania to cut power outages
* Government targets inflation in single digits
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, March 27 Tanzania plans to raise
spending by 17 percent in 2013/14 to 17.7 trillion shillings
($11 billion) with a focus on infrastructure projects, and aims
to lift growth to 7 percent in 2013.
The economy grew 6.9 percent in 2012 from 6.4 percent a year
before, above the projected 6.8 percent, helped by transport and
communications improvements and higher manufacturing output,
Finance Minister William Mgimwa told a closed session of
parliament on Monday.
The minister, whose presentation was seen by Reuters on
Wednesday, also said the government aimed to reduce inflation to
single digits. Prices rose 10.4 percent in the year to February.
East Africa's second-biggest economy, plagued by power cuts
and other infrastructure challenges, is fast-becoming a regional
energy hub following huge offshore natural gas discoveries. It
plans to have a gas utilisation master plan in place in 2013/14.
The sectors that led growth in gross domestic product (GDP)
in 2012 were communications which rose 20.6 percent, financial
services rising 13.2 percent. Manufacturing rose 8.2 percent and
construction 7.8 percent.
"The government plans to boost GDP growth to 7 percent in
2013, 7.2 percent in 2014, 7.5 percent in 2015 and 8.5 percent
in 2017," the minister said.
The International Monetary Fund said in October that
Tanzania needed to limit power outages to keep growth buoyant,
predicting the economy would expand by 6.5 to 7 percent in 2012.
It said growth was expected to "remain buoyant" in 2013.
"Priority in the government's 2013/14 budget will be in ...
increasing availability of electricity, developing transport
infrastructure...and strengthening information and communication
technology," he said in the presentation.
INFLATION FALLING
Tanzania signed several agreements with China during
President Xi Jinping's visit this week for low-interest loans to
build a new port and to develop a national information and
communications technology network.
Mgimwa said the government planned to raise 9.88 trillion
shillings in tax revenue in 2013/14, up from a targeted 8
trillion shillings a year before.
Loans and grants from external sources would fund a fifth of
the total budget, or 3.85 trillion shillings. Commercial
borrowing would raise 2.86 trillion shillings, with other income
coming from non-tax revenue and revenue from local authorities.
Development expenditure will be 5.15 trillion shillings.
"The government will continue to curb the inflation rate and
reduce it single digits," said Mgimwa, adding the government
aimed to reduce it to 9.5 percent in June this year and to 6
percent in June 2014.
Inflation eased to 10.4 percent in the year to February from
10.9 percent in January. It has now fallen in 12 of the last 13
months.
The government is working on a draft national gas policy and
plans new legislation this year to regulate the industry.
Norway's Statoil announced this month that it and
BG were going ahead with plans to build a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal in Tanzania after Statoil made its
third gas discovery in the region in a year. BG has said it sees
potential for an LNG project from its Tanzania finds, but has
not named a partner. ($1 = 1617.0000 Tanzanian shillings)