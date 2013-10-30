* Financial services, communication pushed growth
* Tanzania government says to beef up infrastructure
DAR ES SALAAM Oct 30 Tanzania's gross domestic
product (GDP) grew by 7.0 percent in the first half of this
year, matching the east African country's full-year target for
2013.
Stephen Wasira, minister of state in the president's office,
said on Wednesday that during the period the country's economy
was largely driven by financial services, transport and
communication and the construction sectors.
In a speech in parliament, he said real gross domestic
product grew at 7.0 percent in the first half of 2013 compared
to a growth of 6.9 percent in the same period in 2012.
Wasira said inflation had fallen over the past nine months,
from 10.9 percent in January to 6.1 percent in September on
higher food production, mainly rice, maize and sorghum.
Tanzania's economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter of 2013, but slowed to 6.7 percent in the second
quarter of the year.
Wasira said Tanzania plans to spend 19.9 trillion shillings
($12.40 billion) in the 2014/15 financial year which runs to the
end of June, up from 18.24 trillion shillings in its 2013/14
budget.
Of that, recurrent expenditure would be 14.642 trillion
shillings, while 5.267 trillion shillings will be allocated to
development projects, equivalent to 26.45 percent of the
government's budget, he said.
Development spending will focus on infrastructure,
agriculture, manufacturing and tourism. Infrastructure projects
would involve construction of roads, railways, ports and power
plants to ease the country's energy shortages.
Wasira said the government plans to borrow 1.148 trillion
shillings in 2014/15 from external commercial lenders and 2.898
trillion shillings from domestic sources.
Tanzania, one of Africa's biggest per capita aid recipients,
expects to receive 3.772 trillion shillings in loans and grants
from development partners in 2014/15, he said.
($1 = 1605.0000 Tanzanian shillings)
