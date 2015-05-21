DAR ES SALAAM May 21 Tanzania's current account
deficit narrowed 15.8 percent in the year to March, buoyed by
lower oil prices and improved performance of tourism and
manufacturing sectors, its central bank said on Thursday.
The deficit narrowed to $4.295 billion in the 12 months to
March from $5.102 billion in the same period in 2014, the Bank
of Tanzania said in its latest monthly economic report.
However, capital and financial account balances
deteriorated, leading to the worsening of the overall balance of
payments to a deficit of $460.2 million versus a surplus of
$192.2 million in the year to March 2014, the central bank said.
Earnings from tourism, the main foreign exchange source,
rose by 9.91 percent to $2.118 billion due to more visitor
arrivals.
Imports of goods and services fell to $13.456 billion from
$13.765 billion previously.
Oil imports fell to $3.295 billion from $4.226 billion, the
bank said.
Earnings from gold, the other main source of foreign income,
fell to $1.377 billion from $1.588 billion a year ago,
reflecting lower export volumes and global prices.
The bank said its total foreign exchange reserves fell to
$4.06 billion, or about four months of import cover, from $4.226
billion a year ago.
"The decline was on account of payment of government
external obligations and selling of foreign exchange in the
inter-bank foreign exchange market for liquidity management and
smoothening out of short-term fluctuations in the exchange
rate," the central bank said.
The shilling has been setting new record lows against
the U.S dollar over the past few months due to a surge in dollar
buying amid scanty hard currency inflows.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia)