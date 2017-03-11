DAR ES SALAAM, March 11 Tanzania's central bank
has asked commercial banks to consider lowering their lending
rates to help spark credit growth in east Africa's
second-largest economy.
Bank of Tanzania cut its discount rate to 12 percent from
16 percent effectively from March 6, the first time it has
lowered borrowing costs since 2013, after a steep drop in
private-sector credit growth last year.
There were expectations that the move "will enhance credit
growth and reduction in lending rates," central bank Governor
Benno Ndulu said in a statement late on Friday after a meeting
with chief executives of commercial banks in Dar es Salaam.
Bank of Tanzania's decision to slash the rate it charges
commercial lenders to borrow from it -- one of its main monetary
policy tools -- came after lending to the private sector grew by
2.5 percent in 2016 after expanding 26.8 percent a year earlier,
according to official data.
The International Monetary Fund warned in January that
tight fiscal and monetary policies threatened Tanzania's
forecast for growth of around 7 percent in fiscal year 2016/17,
which ends in June.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by Elias
Biryabarema and Lisa Shumaker)