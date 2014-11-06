(Adds growth outlook, inflation, per capita income)
DAR ES SALAAM Nov 6 Tanzania's economy grew 7.1
percent in the first half of 2014 from a year earlier, slightly
slower than its expansion in the same period of 2013, the
government said on Thursday.
Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer, and a major tourist
destination, forecasts economic growth of 7.2 percent this year
and maintained its forecasts for the next two years on Thursday.
"The economy is expected to expand further to 7.4 percent in
2015 and 7.8 percent in 2016," Stephen Wasira, minister of state
in the president's office, said in a presentation to parliament.
The government also plans to spend 5.777 trillion Tanzanian
shillings ($3.39 billion) on development projects in fiscal
2015/16, the minister said in a separate report he submitted to
parliament on Thursday.
Tanzania, a nation of 45 million people, is aiming to become
a middle-income economy and Wasira said per capita income had
risen to $706 last year, from $600 in 2012.
"We obviously need a much bigger push to become a lower
middle-income economy with a per capita income of between $1,036
and $4,085," he said.
Tourism has surged this year, with earnings from the sector
rising 15 percent in the year to August. The country is seen
benefiting as neighbouring Kenya's appeal as a tourist
destination has been dented by a number of attacks blamed on
Somalia-based militants.
Tanzania's current account deficit, however, widened to 7.6
percent of gross domestic product in the year to August,
according to latest data, because the country received less aid
and fewer loans this year and due to rising imports.
Financial support from China, though, is on the rise. The
government announced last month $1.7 billion in investment deals
with China and $85 million in grants and zero-interest loans
from China, although it did not say what the money would be used
for.
China's economic presence is growing in Tanzania, which has
made major natural gas discoveries off its southern coast, and
the new investment deals will include building a satellite city
to ease congestion in the capital Dar es Salaam. China is also
building a new port north of the capital.
REBASING GDP
Wasira on Thursday revised up growth for the first half of
2013 to 7.4 percent, from 7.0 percent.
He also said the consumer price index rose 6.4 percent in
the second quarter of this year, after a 6.1 percent rise in the
first quarter.
Inflation inched down to 6.6 percent in the year to
September from 6.7 percent in August. The government's objective
is to maintain single-digit inflation in the medium term.
Tanzania plans to rebase its economy in mid-November, with
analysts estimating the size of the economy could increase by
about 20 percent. Nigeria and Kenya have also recently rebased
their economies to take structural changes into account.
Regarding the government plans to spend 5.777 trillion
Tanzanian shillings on development projects in 2015/16, some
3.277 trillion shillings will come from government revenue while
the balance will be sourced externally, according to the report
submitted on Thursday.
The government said last month it plans to issue its first
Eurobond in 2015/16, which could be worth up to $1 billion, to
fund infrastructure projects after several years of delay in
securing a credit rating.
The government's 2015/16 development plan said
infrastructure investment would focus on railways, ports,
airports, roads and the energy sector.
(1 US dollar = 1,706.0000 Tanzanian shilling)
