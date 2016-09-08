(Adds details on economic performance, background)

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 8 Tanzania's economic growth slowed in the first quarter of 2016 compared with the same period last year, hurt by a slump in construction, transport and manufacturing sectors, official data showed on Thursday.

The state-run National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement gross domestic product grew 5.5 percent in the first quarter compared with 5.7 percent in the same period a year ago.

NBS said the construction sector grew 4.3 percent in January to March, compared with 23.2 percent a year ago due to low investment in the activity during the period under review.

"The performance of the first quarter GDP 2016 indicates that the financial and insurance services recorded the highest growth rate of 13.5 percent followed by information and communication at 13.4 percent," it said.

The transport sector grew 7.9 percent in the first quarter compared with 14.5 percent a year ago, while growth in the manufacturing sector also slowed to 7.4 percent from 9.9 percent a year ago.

Mining, financial services, agriculture and communications grew faster compared with first quarter 2015, NBS said.

The statistics office did not give more explanations behind the performance of the various sectors.

Tanzania's economy, Africa's fourth biggest gold miner, also relies on rain-fed farming, tourism, mining, financial services and communications.

Tanzania sees economic growth rising to 7.2 percent this year from 7.0 percent in 2015, making it one of the fastest growing economies in Africa.

The mining sector grew 6.5 percent in Q1 2016 compared to 0.6 percent recorded during a similar quarter of 2015.

The communications sector grew 13.4 percent in the first quarter of 2016, from 11.5 percent a year ago, while agriculture grew 2.7 percent from 1.9 percent previously.