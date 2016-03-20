By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
ZANZIBAR, March 20 Tanzania's semi-autonomous
Zanzibar archipelago went to the polls on Sunday amid ramped-up
security in a re-run of disputed elections that have been
boycotted by the main opposition party.
Zanzibar's electoral authority annulled a previous ballot on
Oct. 25 on grounds of fraud. The opposition Civic United Front
(CUF) says it won those elections and it has warned of violence
on the Indian Ocean islands if Sunday's ballot goes ahead.
The CUF has urged its supporters to boycott the
presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections in a move
that could mean a shoo-in for the ruling CCM party.
Other smaller opposition parties are taking part in the
vote, but elections in Zanzibar are usually tight two-horse
races between the CCM and CUF.
Security was tight around polling stations. Zanzibar
elections have previously been marred by violence.
"Polling stations in all the seven constituencies in our
district opened at 7 a.m. (0400GMT) and voting is going on
smoothly. People are turning out to cast their ballots
peacefully in good numbers," Maalim Khamis Mussa, an election
supervisor in the Zanzibar West B district told journalists.
Zanzibar authorities temporarily banned passenger ferry
services between the semi-autonomous islands and mainland
Tanzania on Sunday, in what officials said was a move aimed at
making sure there were no disruptions to voting.
Zanzibar's President Ali Mohamed Shein of the ruling CCM
party stood in the previous polls against his main challenger,
Seif Sharrif Hamad of the CUF party, who has lost four elections
since 1995 by narrow margins.
The Zanzibar Electoral Commission said there are around
500,000 registered voters in the election, with final results
expected to be announced within three days of voting.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa
and Hugh Lawson)