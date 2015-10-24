DAR ES SALAAM Oct 24 Tanzania's presidential
candidates wrapped up their election campaigns with song and
dance at big final rallies on Saturday, with the ruling party
and the opposition vowing to lift millions out of poverty and
end rampant corruption.
The ruling Chame Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, in power since
Tanzania gained independence in 1961, faces its biggest test in
more than half a century in Sunday's presidential and
parliamentary polls.
Two major polls and analysts have forecast a victory for
John Magufuli, the CCM candidate, but many expect the ruling
party's parliamentary majority to be trimmed after the
opposition had united behind a single candidate, Edward Lowassa.
The campaigning has exposed public frustration with the pace
of change in an East African nation endowed with gas and mineral
deposits but lagging other regional economies.
"It is a shame for Tanzania to still be poor after 54 years
of independence," Lowassa told tens of thousands of jubilant
supporters in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam.
"We must stop being a nation of beggars," he added, after
singing a Christian hymn along with vast crowds of mainly young
men waving "time for change" placards.
Magufuli, the country's works minister, has also presented
himself as a candidate of change and even criticised the slow
pace of progress by the government of outgoing President Jakaya
Kikwete, who will step down after two terms in office.
At a rally in Mwanza, about 1,100 km (688 miles) northwest
of Dar es Salaam, Magufuli vowed to end chronic power shortages
crippling Tanzanian businesses and make use of vast gas
discoveries to spur employment in the nation of 47 million
people.
"My government will put emphasis on fighting corruption, job
creation and industrialisation," Magufuli told supporters in a
packed 35,000-capacity Mwanza stadium.
Magufuli, who sang and danced after his Mwanza speech, has
portrayed himself as no-nonsense politician who gets things
done. His supporters call him 'the bulldozer' after the
55-year-old forged a reputation for building desperately needed
roads across the expansive nation.
Lowassa, the 62-year-old former premier leading the
opposition presidential bid, quit CCM in July after the party
spurned him as their candidate.
The incoming president will face immediate pressure to lower
stubbornly high poverty rates, do more to encourage investment
and shake off Tanzania's reputation for letting bureaucracy
hamper development.
Plans for a multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG)
plant also appear to have stalled, a major concern in a nation
where the gas discoveries are expected to turbo-charge
development.
Kikwete, who had urged against violence in the lead up to
the polls, sought to calm nerves by reassuring Tanzanians that
the election would pass off peacefully.
"Anyone who tries to cause trouble will be dealt with," he
said.
