DAR ES SALAAM Oct 25 Tanzania's biggest
opposition party Chadema said police have raided its tallying
centre and arrested party members after presidential and
parliamentary polls closed on Sunday, a rare incident in a
mostly peaceful day of voting.
No police spokesman was immediately available to comment.
"They have arrested all people at the centre," said Tumaini
Makene, spokesman for Chadema, which is part of an opposition
coalition seeking to oust the ruling CCM party.
At most polling stations the opposition and CCM, which has
been in power since independence in 1961, have fielded their own
observers, who have sent results back to their tallying centres
so each party can build a picture of voting patterns to prevent
electoral fraud.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanikalala and Drazen Jorgic; Editing
by Louise Ireland)