DAR ES SALAAM May 13 Japan's Koyo Corporation
plans to invest $1 billion in a gas-fired power plant in
Tanzania, which has made huge natural gas discoveries, the
office of Tanzania's prime minister said on Friday.
Tanzania announced in February it had discovered an
additional 2.17 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of possible natural
gas deposits in an onshore field, raising its total estimated
recoverable natural gas reserves to more than 57 tcf.
East Africa's second-biggest economy wants to use some of
its gas reserves to end power shortages and boost industrial
growth.
"Koyo Corporation plans to build a 1,000 megawatt (MW)
gas-fired power plant in Tanzania," the prime minister's office
said in a statement.
The Japanese firm was also exploring possibilities of
investing in solar power plants in Tanzania, it added.
Tanzania's energy ministry said in a separate statement the
country planned to build a 100 MW geothermal power plant within
the next seven years.
Tanzania aims to add about 2,000 MW of new gas-fired
electricity generation by 2018 to increase Tanzania's generating
capacity to 10,000 MW by 2025.
Investors have long complained that lack of reliable power
was one of the obstacles of doing business in the African
nation.
