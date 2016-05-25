DAR ES SALAAM May 25 Tanzania plans to invest
$1.9 billion each year by 2025 in energy projects in a bid to
end power shortages and boost industrial growth in East Africa's
second-biggest economy, its prime minister said.
Tanzania aims to boost power generation capacity to 10,000
megawatts from around 1,500MW at present, using natural gas and
coal and reducing its dependence on hydro power sources.
"Tanzania's electricity sector faces another important
challenge. As it is heavily dependent on hydropower, energy
provision cannot be ascertained in times of drought," Tanzania's
prime minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
"Severe and recurrent droughts in the past few years
triggered a devastating power crisis as electricity generation
in most of the hydropower stations have progressively been
declining in recent years, occasionally resulting in long hours
of power black outs."
Majaliwa said the government wants to see more private
capital investment in the energy sector.
"The projected power projects funding exceeds the existing
government fiscal space," he said. "To attract private capital,
the government is improving institutional set up, legal and
regulatory frameworks."
Investors have long complained that lack of reliable power
was one of the obstacles of doing business in Tanzania.
Tanzania said last week Japan's Koyo Corporation plans to
invest $1 billion in a gas-fired power plant near big offshore
natural gas fields off the African country's southern
shore.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, editing by George Obulutsa
and Louise Heavens)