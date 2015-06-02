* Tanzania lost 67,000 elephants between 2009 and 2014
DAR ES SALAAM, June 2 Tanzania's elephant
population fell 60 percent over the last five years but the
reason could well be migration, the government said, a
conclusion that drew derision from conservation groups who spoke
of "industrial scale" poaching.
The number of elephants in the east African country, which
boasts safaris in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro and on the
fabled Serengeti plains, fell to 43,529 in 2014 from 110,000
when the last count was taken in 2009.
Tourism Minister Lazaro Nyalandu blamed the decline in part
on migration and said his department was trying to find the
missing elephants in a country where tourism is the biggest
source of foreign exchange.
However, wildlife trade monitoring group TRAFFIC said the
results of the survey tallied with concerns that poachers were
decimating the elephant population.
Demand for ivory for use in jewellery and other ornamental
items from fast-growing Asian economies such as China and
Vietnam has led to an escalation in poaching in Africa,
threatening to wipe out large numbers of animals.
"Were they killed or did they move out of the observed area?
Usually when such a large animal reduction is observed, there
are a comparable number of carcasses also observed. That was not
the case here," Nyalandu said in a statement.
He did not say if the missing elephants could have crossed
over the border into neighbouring countries such as Kenya or
Zambia, which also have large numbers of elephant.
Tanzania said last year its elephant population had doubled
to 110,000 in 2009 from 55,000 in 1989 as a result of a
widespread anti-poaching drive.
TRAFFIC executive director Steven Broad accused the
government of being in denial about ivory poaching.
"The government's figures show Tanzania lost tens of
thousands of elephants over the past decade," he said. "It is
incredible that poaching on such an industrial scale has not
been identified and addressed before now."
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia
and Ed Cropley)