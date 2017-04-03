(Corrects first paragraph to show the fuel prices were in
effect from March 1 and adds fourth paragraph to show the new
prices will be in force until new prices are issued for April)
DAR ES SALAAM, April 3 Tanzania's energy
regulator raised maximum retail prices of petrol and diesel
effectively from March 1, citing higher international costs for
both crude and refined products and a weaker local currency, a
move expected to put upward pressure on inflation.
Fuel prices have a big effect on the east African country's
inflation rate, which rose to 5.5 percent year-on-year in
February from 5.2 percent the previous month.
The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA)
raised the retail price for petrol by 5.18 percent and the price
of diesel by 2.76 percent.
The monthly fuel cap prices will remain in force from March
1 until new prices are issued for April.
EWURA said the hike in retail prices were caused by
"increases of world oil market prices, increases of bulk
procurement system premiums and the continued depreciation of
the Tanzanian shilling."
The regulator hiked the price of petrol in the commercial
capital Dar es Salaam by 102 shillings a litre to 2,060
shillings while the price of diesel was up by 51 shillings to
1,913 shillings.
Kerosene prices remained unchanged at 1,852 shillings per
litre.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George
Obulutsa)