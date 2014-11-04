* Nigerian firm investing $500 mln in new cement factory
* Seeks to build coal-fired station to power new plant
* Part of firm's plan to expand across Africa
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 4 Nigeria's Dangote Cement
has applied for a licence to build a 75 megawatt
coal-fired plant in Tanzania that would power a $500 million
cement factory now under construction, Tanzania's energy
watchdog said.
Sub-Saharan Africa's leading cement producer plans to roll
out plants across Africa to reach an annual capacity of 62
million tonnes by 2017, up from a projected 42 million tonnes
this year.
But any corporate expansion plan in Africa must contend with
power shortages, which are common across the continent.
Businesses often complain that poor or erratic supplies deter
investors and push up costs.
"Dangote Industries ... applied for a 75 MW electricity
generation licence to build, own and operate a coal-based
captive power plant adjacent to its cement manufacturing plant,"
the state-run Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority
(EWURA) said in a statement on Tuesday.
All the electricity would be "used to run the plant and
machinery for the manufacture of cement, utilities and housing
colony", EWURA said.
"Any interruption in power supply or unstable
voltage/frequency causes extensive damage to the refractory and
also to the rotary kiln parts. Refractory failures cause
production shutdowns varying from 15 to 30 days and unscheduled
use of costly imported refractory bricks," the regulator added.
Dangote Cement, owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote,
already operates in 13 African countries and posted $2.45
billion in revenue last year.
The factory it is constructing in southern Tanzania is
scheduled to be commissioned in the second half of next year.
With an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes, it will supply
Tanzania's domestic market and export to landlocked nations in
the region.
Cement makers in east Africa's second-biggest economy
include Tanzania Portland Cement, which 69.3 percent owned by a
subsidiary of Germany's Heidelberg Cement AG ; Tanga
Cement, which is 62.5 percent owned by Afrisam Mauritius
Investment Holdings Limited; and Mbeya Cement, 62.76 percent
owned by France's Lafarge SA.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by Drazen Jorgic
and Jane Baird)