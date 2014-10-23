DAR ES SALAAM Oct 23 Tanzania plans to issue its first Eurobond in 2015/16 to fund infrastructure projects after several years of delay in securing credit rating, Finance Minister Saada Salum said on Thursday.

Salum did not say how much the bond would be worth, but the country had in the past said it planned to raise up to $1 billion, but this was delayed as it sought a credit rating.

"The process has been delayed in the past because this is a new thing for us and we want to proceed with caution. The amount of the Eurobond will be determined by the assessment of the credit raters," Salum told Reuters. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia)