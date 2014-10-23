(Adds detail, background)
DAR ES SALAAM Oct 23 Tanzania plans to make its
first foray into the global bond market in 2015/16 after years
of delay in securing a credit rating, Finance Minister Saada
Salum said on Thursday.
Salum said the East African country would issue a
long-awaited Eurobond, without giving details on its value.
Government officials have said in the past they want to raise up
to $1 billion.
Tanzania would join a borrowing spree by African governments
that have been searching for new ways to pay for roads, power
stations and other infrastructure as foreign aid falls. Analysts
have warned of the risks of rising debt levels.
"We expect to issue the Eurobond in the 2015/16 financial
year. We plan to complete the whole thing of procuring floating
agencies and getting a credit rating by March-April next year,"
Salum told Reuters.
"The process has been delayed in the past because this is a
new thing for us and we want to proceed with caution. The amount
of the Eurobond will be determined by the assessment of the
credit raters," she added.
She said Tanzania would pick "one or two" out of the three
big rating agencies - Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch -
next year.
Tanzania first announced its plans to issue a Eurobond in
2008, but the move has been pushed back every year due to what
officials have described as protracted "legal and regulatory"
procedures.
In 2007, Ghana became the first African beneficiary of debt
relief to tap international capital markets, issuing a $750
million 10-year Eurobond. Since then, previously debt-burdened
countries such as Senegal, Nigeria, Zambia and Rwanda have all
joined in.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia
and Andrew Heavens)