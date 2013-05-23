* Mineral exports up 16 pct in 2012 to $2.3 bln
* Government to acquire 50 pct stake in tanzanite producer
DODOMA May 23 Tanzania is demanding almost $206
million in taxes from Russian state uranium company ARMZ
which has won a licence to build the east African
country's first uranium mine, the energy minister said on
Thursday.
Russia's JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ) is the mining arm of
Russia's nuclear regulator, Rosatom, which also builds nuclear
reactors.
Tanzania's tax claim relates to the Mkuju River project in
southern Tanzania, which is operated by Toronto-listed Uranium
One but owned by ARMZ, the Canadian uranium producer's
majority shareholder.
"The Mkuju project ...was sold in December 2010 to ARMZ of
Russia after acquiring shares from the parent company, Mantra
Resources of Australia," Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter
Muhongo said in a newspaper advertisement of his ministry's
2013/14 budget proposals, which were tabled in parliament on
Wednesday.
"Following this deal ... the Tanzania Revenue Authority is
claiming $205.80 million, of which $196 million was supposed to
have been paid as capital gains tax and $9.8 million as stamp
duty."
Muhongo said the company has disputed the tax claim and the
matter was now awaiting a court ruling.
Gaudiosus Ishengoma, a lawyer at FB Attorneys which is
representing ARMZ in the tax dispute, said the Russian company
had successfully challenged the government's tax demands in
court. He said the case was now before the Tax Appeals Tribunal
of Tanzania.
Uranium One in 2011 revised upwards its mineral resource
estimate for the Mkuju project to 119.4 million pounds of U3O8
(about 45,900 tonnes of uranium) from 101.4 million pounds
previously.
The project was granted a mining licence by the Tanzanian
government in April.
The minister also said the government planned to conclude a
deal to buy a 50-percent stake in the Tanzanian unit of
London-listed Richland Resources by July 30.
The AIM-listed miner, which holds the licence to the largest
of four mining blocks in the world's only tanzanite-producing
area near Mount Kilimanjaro, returned to profitability in 2010
after two years of losses.
Tanzania's Mining Act of 2010 stipulates that Tanzanians
retain at least 50 percent control or shareholding in all
gemstone mining operations.
TanzaniteOne said a state-run mining company, STAMICO, was
not expected to pay cash but instead use part of the future
dividends from mining operations to pay for the acquisition.
"The value of the 50 percent stake to be acquired by STAMICO
shall be determined by a valuation that would be determined by
an independent valuer," TanzaniteOne Chairman Ami Mpungwe told
Reuters.
Muhongo said Tanzania's mineral exports surged 16.3 percent
in 2012 to $2.3 billion, buoyed by higher gold prices. Gold
accounted for 94 percent of that, he said.
The minister also said the government would enter into a
joint venture with Australian firm Manjaro Resources to revive
an old gold mine in northwestern Tanzania, which has tailings
worth an estimated $70 million.