DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 18 Tanzania will not alter or revoke existing oil and gas contracts, its energy minister said on Tuesday, two days after he was widely reported in local media saying unfavourable deals would be scrapped.

"We are not trying to stop any business. We will not revoke any contract, we will respect all contracts," Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo told Reuters.

Muhongo said he had been misquoted in Tanzania's local media.