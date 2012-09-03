DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 3 Tanzania has delayed a
licensing round for nine deep-sea oil and gas blocks previously
set for this month until a parliamentary vote on a new gas
policy in October, the state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development
Corporation (TPDC) said.
"It is anticipated that the roadshow schedule will start
again immediately after the Parliamentary Ratification," TPDC
said in an undated statement seen by Reuters on Monday.
East Africa has been a hotbed of hydrocarbon exploration in
recent years after substantial deposits of crude were found in
Uganda in 2006, and recent major gas discoveries in Tanzania and
Mozambique.
