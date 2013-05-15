* Licensing round begins on Oct. 25
* East Africa's seaboard a hot spot in hunt for oil and gas
NAIROBI May 15 Tanzania plans to offer seven
deep offshore blocks and one onshore block in October for oil
and gas exploration, state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development
Corporation (TPDC) said, in a region that has become a hotbed
for gas discoveries.
TPDC said in an undated notice on its website that the round
was a revival of an auction that was slated for September 2012
but then postponed as Tanzania formulated a new oil and gas
policy.
Gas strikes off east Africa's seaboard have led to
predictions the region could become the world's third-largest
exporter of natural gas.
Tanzania, east Africa's second-biggest economy, estimates it
holds over 33 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of recoverable natural
gas reserves.
London-listed BG Group and its partner Ophir Energy
and Norway's Statoil and partner ExxonMobil
are the latest to strike to gas off Tanzania's shores.
TPDC said the seven deep offshore blocks - Block 4/2A, Block
4/3A, Block 4/3B, Block 4/4A, Block 4/5B, Block 4/5A and Block
4/5B - have areas of approximately 3000 square km each and are
located in waters up to 3,000 metres deep.
The regulator said another two offshore blocks - Block 4/1B
and Block 4/1C - would be reserved for the government, which
will later seek strategic partners.
The onshore block is North Lake Tanganyika, located on the
Tanzanian side of Lake Tanganyika.
The round will be launched on Oct. 25 and will run until May
15, 2014.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough and
Jane Baird)