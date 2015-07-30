NAIROBI, July 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - While sex,
fights and confessionals draw viewers to most reality television
shows, it's the revolutionary portrayal of women as "heroes"
that makes one in two Tanzanians watch a homegrown series aimed
at raising the profile of women farmers.
More than 3,000 women vied to star in the fourth series of
Mama Shujaa wa Chakula, or Female Food Heroes in Swahili, which
starts filming on Aug. 1.
The 18 women who are selected will live together for three
weeks on a specially constructed farm, their every move
scrutinised by more than 20 million viewers in the east African
country.
The audience will vote for their favourite, who wins 20
million Tanzanian shillings ($9,525), as well as farming and
fishing tools.
But the women's real prize is their new clout as local
celebrities.
"Their status is elevated at the community level," said
Eluka Kibona, Tanzanian advocacy and campaigns manager for
Oxfam, which came up with the concept of the show.
For example, Anna Oloshuro, who took part in the 2011
series, was invited to join a men's discussion in her village
over who should stand for a local political position.
Such a gesture was something previously unheard of in her
Maasai culture, where women are regarded as men's property.
"Their image of who a woman is and what a women can do had
been transformed," said Kibona. "Her opinion was valued."
UNDERPAID, UNDER-VALUED
On the model farm, an hour outside Tanzania's largest city,
Dar es Salaam, the women compete in farming tasks, a treasure
hunt, drawing up a village development plan and setting up rival
political parties to vie for election.
Experts also come to talk to them about issues like domestic
violence and finance.
It's much meatier stuff than the average reality show but it
resonates with viewers.
"Most of us have that background and most of us can relate
to the women," said Kibona.
Oxfam's ultimate goal is to promote new agricultural
practices and give greater voice to Tanzania's women farmers.
Women make up 75 percent of Tanzania's farmers but they
often live in poverty and their contribution is rarely valued,
the charity says.
The World Bank estimates that giving women farmers around
the world equal access to resources, such as fertiliser and
land, could increase farm yields by up to 30 percent. This would
mean up to 150 million fewer people going to bed hungry every
day.
After the show, each contestant goes home with equipment and
technical support to introduce the new techniques she has
learned to her own farm and village, Oxfam said.
