DAR ES SALAAM, July 22 Authorities in Zanzibar
said on Sunday that 145 people had been killed in last week's
ferry disaster in the Indian Ocean, a day after the operation to
find survivors was called off.
The overcrowded MV Skagit/Kalama, which had also been
carrying some foreigners, was en route to Zanzibar, a popular
tourist destination, from mainland Tanzania last Wednesday when
it capsized and sank.
"We have recovered five more bodies today, bringing the
total number of bodies found so far to 73. The ferry had 290
people onboard and 145 were rescued, which means that 72 people
are still unaccounted for," Mohammed Mhina, a spokesman for
Zanzibar police, told Reuters.
"It has now been four days since the ferry capsized - it's
impossible to find any more survivors. Those who are still
missing are presumed dead, so the ongoing operation is for the
recovery of bodies rather than a search for survivors."
Police said they had arrested six suspects on Sunday as part
of an investigation into the ferry disaster.
"The owner of the boat, Saidi Abdulrahman, and the captain
of the vessel who survived the accident, Mussa Makame Mussa, and
four other crew members have been arrested," said Mhina.
"Investigations into the cause of the accident are still
proceeding and the suspects will be taken to court if found with
a criminal case to answer."
On Friday, riot police clashed with supporters of a
separatist Islamist group in Zanzibar who had gathered at a
mosque to pray for victims of the disaster.
Police said they had arrested 43 members of the Uamsho
(Awakening) group following the violence.
Some of the victims' relatives have vented anger at the
authorities for what they say were lax safety regulations which
did not appear to have been improved since last September when
more than 200 people were killed in another ferry accident in
what was Zanzibar's worst maritime disaster.
