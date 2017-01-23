DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Jan 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Tanzania is considering putting a tax on charcoal with the
aim of discouraging the use of the fuel, which is a big source
of energy for cooking but also a major contributor to
deforestation.
Officials say they believe making charcoal more expensive
would significantly reduce demand for it and cut runaway tree
felling in the east African nation.
Justus Ntalikwa, permanent secretary in the Ministry of
Energy and Minerals, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that
the government hopes to present a bill in the next parliament in
February to put in place the levy, with funds raised going to
finance reforestation activities in district councils.
"The idea is to reduce destruction of forests," Ntalikwa
said. However, putting such a levy in place may be a complicated
process because it involves a range of authorities, he said.
Under the government plan, anyone who sells charcoal within
one of the country's districts or exports charcoal from it would
pay a tax of about 30,000 Tanzanian shillings (about $11) on
each 90 kg bag of the fuel.
The proposed tax, which will be subject to parliamentary
approval, would be payable at checkpoints set up in each
district.
In Tanzania, more than 370,000 hectares (915,000 acres) of
forests are being cut every year, a significant portion of it
for fuel, according to Tanzania Forests Services Agency, a
government agency responsible for monitoring the country's
forestry activities.
Jumanne Maghembe, the minister of Tourism and Natural
Resources, said in December that cutting wood for charcoal needs
to stop because it spurs desertification.
"I think if we impose a hefty levy on charcoal its price
will go up remarkably and fewer people will be attracted to cut
down trees to sell charcoal. By doing so we will be saving our
forests," he said.
ALTERNATIVES?
According to Maghembe, if the government makes charcoal more
expensive it would simultaneously promote the use of alternative
fuels, including liquefied petroleum.
Right now, "even in places where other forms of energy are
available, people still use charcoal. This should be
discouraged," he said.
The government plan, however, would affect many thousands of
people who use charcoal as their main source of cooking energy
or earn a living from producing or selling it.
"If the government doesn't want people to use charcoal,
what else should we use for cooking?" asked Tatu Mkendo, a
28-year old charcoal vendor in Dar es Salaam.
"I think a lot of people will be out of work if they really
want us to stop using charcoal. Shame!" she said, picking up
pieces of charcoal with blackened hands and packing them into
thin polyethylene bags for sale.
Mkendo, sitting at a makeshift wooden stall, said she has
never thought of stopping her business but might have no choice
if it becomes unprofitable.
Two million tonnes of charcoal are consumed in Tanzania each
year, roughly half of it in Dar es Salaam, the government said.
The charcoal industry generates an estimated $650 million a
year, employing hundreds of thousands of people as producers and
transporters, as well as manufacturers and retailers of charcoal
stoves, according to the World Bank.
Many poor households across Tanzania look to forests as a
source of income, harvesting trees to supply growing markets for
charcoal and timber.
"I don't think it's fair to discourage a business that a lot
of people depend on for a living. We should have been taught to
produce (charcoal) without harming the environment" said Milton
Malembeka, a charcoal producer in Bagamoyo district, north of
Dar es Salaam.
FAILED BANS
The government has tried in the past to ban charcoal trade
in the country, most recently in July, when the regional
commissioner of northern Shinyanga region unsuccessfully tried
to prohibited charcoal burning, blaming it for serious
environmental degradation.
The efforts have failed, however, as have efforts to promote
other sources of energy in urban areas, including liquefied
petroleum gas and electricity.
Some users complain they can be more expensive than
charcoal.
"You cannot prohibit what is essentially the only available
cooking energy in urban areas without providing viable
alternatives," said Amelia Bulayo, a researcher at the
Department of Ecology at the University of Dar es Salaam.
Although Tanzania has many energy sources, including natural
gas and solar power, charcoal, firewood and other biomass
sources still account for 85 percent of total cooking energy
consumption, according to the country's National Energy Policy
2015.
Charcoal consumption, particularly in urban areas, has
nearly doubled over the past decade as a result of rapid
urbanisation and scarcity of affordable alternatives, notes the
policy.
Demand is expected to double again by 2030, from the current
2.3 million tonnes a year, it said.
A government push over the last decade to use more natural
gas for cooking has had some successes, with demand increasing
from about 24,000 metric tonnes in 2011 to 69,000 in 2015,
government data show.
Some Dar es Salaam residents said that making the switch
away from charcoal has actually lowered their fuel costs for
cooking.
Peter Muthamia said an 8 kg cooking gas cylinder lasts for
two months and costs 18,000 shillings ($6.50). Charcoal, by
comparison, costs 30,000 shillings ($10.90) a month.
"Make gas available to all Tanzanians" he urged.
