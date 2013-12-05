DAR ES SALAAM Dec 5 Tanzania's energy regulator has raised the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene citing higher international oil prices, a move that could feed inflation.

Fuel prices are the second-biggest driver of inflation, which inched higher to 6.3 percent in the year to October from 6.10 percent the previous month, after food prices.

The retail price of petrol in east Africa's second-biggest economy was raised 0.56 percent and the price of diesel by 1.72 percent. Kerosene prices were raised 1.6 percent in the latest monthly price changes which took effect from Dec. 4.

"These changes have been caused by a change of prices of petroleum products in the world market and recent publication of the slightly amended petroleum pricing formula," the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said in a statement.

EWURA increased the price of petrol in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam by 12 shillings per litre to 2,114 shillings, and that of diesel in the capital by 35 shillings to 2,101 shillings.

Kerosene prices in the commercial capital rose by 31 shillings to 2,049 shillings per litre.