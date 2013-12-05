DAR ES SALAAM Dec 5 Tanzania's energy regulator
has raised the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene citing
higher international oil prices, a move that could feed
inflation.
Fuel prices are the second-biggest driver of inflation,
which inched higher to 6.3 percent in the year to October from
6.10 percent the previous month, after food prices.
The retail price of petrol in east Africa's second-biggest
economy was raised 0.56 percent and the price of diesel by 1.72
percent. Kerosene prices were raised 1.6 percent in the latest
monthly price changes which took effect from Dec. 4.
"These changes have been caused by a change of prices of
petroleum products in the world market and recent publication of
the slightly amended petroleum pricing formula," the Energy and
Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said in a
statement.
EWURA increased the price of petrol in the commercial
capital Dar es Salaam by 12 shillings per litre to 2,114
shillings, and that of diesel in the capital by 35 shillings to
2,101 shillings.
Kerosene prices in the commercial capital rose by 31
shillings to 2,049 shillings per litre.