DAR ES SALAAM, April 1 Tanzania's energy
regulator raised fuel prices on Wednesday, saying this was due
to higher international crude oil and refined product prices,
raising the likelihood of higher inflation.
Fuel prices have a big effect on the rate of inflation in
east Africa's second-biggest economy, which fell to 4.0 percent
year-on-year in January from 4.8 percent the previous month.
The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA)
raised the retail price of petrol by 6.23 percent and the price
of diesel by 6.98 percent.
Maximum kerosene prices were raised 8.65 percent in the
latest monthly price caps, which take immediate effect.
"To a large extent, the increase of these prices has been
caused by an increase in prices of petroleum products in the
world market during the month of February," EWURA said.
The regulator increased the price of petrol in the
commercial capital Dar es Salaam by 103 shillings per litre to
1,755 shillings, and the price of diesel in the capital by 109
shillings to 1,672 shillings.
Kerosene prices in the commercial capital rose 132 shillings
to 1,655 shillings per litre.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Drazen Jorgic
and Pravin Char)