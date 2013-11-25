By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM Nov 22 Tanzania's hopes of
becoming a major gas exporter are set for a boost on Monday when
oil company and government officials meet to review a proposed
site for a gas liquefaction plant, according to two energy
sources.
According to one source in Tanzania, BG Group, Ophir
Energy, Statoil and Exxon Mobil have
submitted proposals to locate a gas plant in the southern region
of Lindi. A second source confirmed that a meeting in Dar es
Salaam would review the proposal. Both have close knowledge of
the project.
Tanzania and its east African coastal neighbour Mozambique
have joined Russia, Australia and Canada in the race to exploit
a gap in global supply for liquefied natural gas (LNG) that is
expected to open up by 2020.
Australia is already set to be a big exporter by then. But
since the arrival of the United States in the race with its
supplies of shale gas, project planners elsewhere have begun to
hesitate.
No new LNG project has won a final investment decision
(FID)anywhere in the world outside the United States for almost
two years, making the choice of the site and Monday's meeting an
important set of signals of confidence in Tanzania's project,
even though the FID for it is not due until 2016.
The government is expected to make a decision on the site by
the end of the year.
"BG Group and other oil majors have submitted a proposal to
the ministry of energy and minerals for the construction of a
joint LNG terminal in Lindi region, which is expected to cost
around $15 billion," the Tanzanian energy source told Reuters.
Lindi is the second most southerly region in coastal
Tanzania after Mtwara, which borders Mozambique. Its main
coastal town, also called Lindi, has a population of 860,000 and
lies about some 450 km (280 miles) south of the commercial
capital, Dar es Salaam.
CONTROVERSIAL CHOICE
The choice of Lindi for the plant could cause some
controversy in Mtwara, which has been the supply base for
offshore exploration.
Earlier this year violent protests took place as Mtwaran
residents opposed the construction of another project - a
pipeline that will carry gas north to the capital. The residents
want a bigger share of the benefits from the industry.
A spokesman for BG, operator of three offshore blocks with
its partner Ophir, declined to comment on the proposed location
or to offer other details, although the company said last month
it had offered site proposals for the government's
consideration.
A senior Tanzanian energy ministry official had no immediate
comment on the issue.
Statoil, which operates a single neighbouring block with
partner Exxon, said earlier this year it was moving ahead with a
site proposal. On Nov. 1, it moved high-profile executive
Oeystein Michelsen from his job as head of development and
production in Norway into the role of Tanzania country manager.
BG Group has said the proposed plant would have several LNG
processing units, known as trains, with total capacity of 10
million tonnes a year and 2020 expected to be the earliest date
for starting production.
BG Group has said it has gross resources in its interests -
covering Blocks 1, 3 and 4 - of about 13 trillion cubic feet of
gas. Statoil has said its field may contain a similar amount or
possibly more.