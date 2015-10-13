DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T anzania has launched a nationwide drive to help parents
register their children's births by mobile phone so the
government can better plan health, education and other public
services.
The country has one of the lowest rates of birth
registration in eastern and southern Africa. Some 80 percent of
Tanzanians - and more than nine in 10 under-fives - do not have
birth certificates, according to the 2012 census.
Child's rights campaigners say ensuring every child's birth
is registered is key to safeguarding basic rights and access to
healthcare, education and justice. Birth registration also helps
protect children from exploitation including child labour, child
marriage, trafficking and early recruitment into armed forces.
Last month world leaders agreed to ensure universal birth
registration under ambitious new global development goals
(SDGs).
Most parents in rural areas of Tanzania do not register
their children because of the steep cost, long distances to
registry offices, cumbersome process and lack of awareness of
the benefits.
Parents have to pay 3,500 Tanzanian shillings ($1.6) if they
request a birth certificate within 90 days of a child's birth,
or 4,000 shillings afterwards, as well as travel costs - a high
price in a country where many rural people live on less than $1
a day.
The new system being rolled out across the country over the
next five years allows a health worker to send the baby's name,
sex, date of birth and family details by phone to a central data
base and a birth certificate is issued free of charge in days.
The initiative - already operating in 10 of the country's 26
regions - is run by the government registration agency RITA,
UNICEF and telecommunications company Tigo.
RITA's acting head Emmy Hudson said the project had
accelerated birth registration after years of stagnation.
The government expects to register about a million children
under the age of five before the end of this year, and 90
percent of all newborns within the next five years.
Anna Mbelwa, who gave birth to a baby boy at Mbalizi
hospital in the southern Mbeya region this month, said the
initiative made a big difference.
"I was very impressed because it usually takes a long time
to get a birth certificate," she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation. "It was very inconvenient before since parents had
to travel a long distance to the district registrar only to be
told their children's files were missing."
Globally, around 290 million children do not possess a birth
certificate, according to UNICEF. Without one, they can face
problems later in life if they want to enrol in university, find
employment, buy property, access justice or get a passport.
"I will make sure that all my children have their birth
certificate, it is very important for their future," Mbelwa
added. "At the hospital every delivering mother was quite eager
to get a birth certificate, they certainly know its importance."
