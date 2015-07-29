DAR ES SALAAM, July 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
Halima Rahim became a mother for the first time, friends and
acquaintances in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar Es Salaam,
were quick to offer advice and help.
Had Rahim listened to them, she would have raised her baby
on porridge rather than breast milk, not realising the risk to
her daughter's health.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), infants
who are partly breastfed or not breastfed at all may face a
higher risk of death from diarrhoea and other infections.
The global health body recommends exclusive breastfeeding
for the first six months of an infant's life. Breast milk not
only protects newborn babies from infection, it also lowers
mortality among malnourished children.
Luckily, Rahim knew better than her well-meaning friends,
having signed up to receive text messages on staying healthy
during pregnancy and after giving birth as part of a government
campaign to improve maternal and newborn health in the east
African country.
"Some people were telling me breast milk is not enough for
the baby, they even advised me to give my baby porridge so that
she doesn't feel hungry. They were wrong," Rahim, 28, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in Mbagala, a sprawling suburb known
for its dilapidated drainage systems and clogged roads.
Since the campaign, Wazazi Nipendeni, "Parents Love Me" in
Swahili, was introduced three years ago, some 125,000 pregnant
women have registered for the free text messages.
More than 5 million text messages have been sent to
subscribers, who get health information and reminders for
doctor's appointments direct to their mobile phones - many of
them in distant parts of Tanzania.
HARNESSING TECHNOLOGY
Mobile phone technology in Tanzania, as in other parts of
Africa, has proved a powerful tool in reaching the most remote
populations.
With 25 million subscribers, the country has the highest
rate of text messages sent per month in east Africa, according
to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority, a
government agency overseeing the communications sector.
Tanzania has made some progress in preventing deaths from
complications related to childbirth, but has failed to meet a
Millennium Development Goal of reducing maternal deaths to 193
per 100,000 live births from 454 per 100,000 by the end of 2015.
The government has blamed the failure on a shortage of
skilled health workers and well-equipped clinics, the impact of
HIV/AIDS, a lack of funding and poor awareness of reproductive
health issues among women.
Adelika Kessy almost died giving birth three years ago after
developing anaemia weeks a few earlier. A lack of awareness
meant she did not have routine check-ups.
"I was feeling tired and weak. It happened so suddenly and I
didn't know what do," Kessy told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"I was too weak to give birth naturally, even after
undergoing several blood transfusions. In the end, the doctors
decided to carry out a Caesarean section."
The 36-year-old housewife is now expecting her third child,
and relies on SMS reminders about her clinic appointments.
Pamela Kweka, an official from the Tanzania Communication
and Development Center, which is also involved in the campaign,
said Wazazi Nipendeni initially targeted pregnant women but has
expanded to include men, midwives and nurses.
"We have realised that engaging women alone is not enough.
We need to involve all members of the society to make the
campaign more effective," she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
(Editing by Katie Nguyen. Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and
climate change. Visit www.trust.org)