DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 15 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate eased to 14.9 percent in August from 15.7 percent a month earlier, pushed lower by slowing food prices, official data showed on Saturday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the increase in food and non-alcoholic drink prices eased over the 12-month period to 18.8 percent from 20.8 percent in July.