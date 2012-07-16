(Refiles to fix format)
DAR ES SALAAM, July 16 Tanzania's year-on-year
inflation rate slowed to 17.4 percent in June from 18.2 percent
in May, the sixth consecutive fall, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Monday.
Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:
MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE
VS VS
ONE MONTH 12-MONTH
Food & non-alcoholic
beverages 47.8 -0.4 23.5
Alcohol & Tobacco 3.3 2.9 11.7
Clothing & Footwear 6.7 0.2 15.1
Housing, water, electricity,
gas and other fuel 9.2 1.1 14.6
Furnishing, housing equipment,
& routine maintenance
of the house 6.7 0.7 9.0
Health 0.9 0.1 3.3
Transport 9.5 0.1 5.9
Communication 2.1 -0.1 -0.9
Recreation & Culture 1.3 3.1 11.7
Education 1.7 0.0 4.7
Restaurants & hotels 6.4 0.2 17.8
Miscellaneous goods & services
4.5 0.3 13.1
ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.0 0.1 17.4
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)