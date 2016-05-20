DAR ES SALAAM May 20 Tanzania said on Friday it
plans to start building a $3 billion fertiliser factory in
partnership with a consortium of investors from Germany, Denmark
and Pakistan this year.
"The factory will use natural gas to manufacture fertiliser
and will be built in joint venture with a group of investors,"
the president's office said in a statement.
The east African country said in February that an additional
2.17 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of possible natural gas deposits
has been discovered in an onshore field, raising its total
estimated recoverable natural gas reserves to more than 57 tcf.
Natural gas is one of the hydrocarbon sources of Ammonia, a
key fertiliser ingredient.
"The plant, which will become Africa's biggest fertiliser
producer, will have a capacity of producing 3,800 tonnes per day
and will employ up to 5,000 people," the statement said.
The plant will built in southern Tanzania near big offshore
gas finds is expected to be commissioned in 2020.
Officials said the state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development
Corporation (TPDC) has signed a joint venture agreement with
German firm Ferrostaal Industrial Projects, Danish industrial
catalysts producer Haldor Topsoe and Pakistan's Fauji Fertilizer
Company to develop the plant.
Fertiliser produced by the plant will be used to boost
agriculture output in Tanzania, while surplus capacity will be
exported to foreign markets.
Tanzania currently imports most of its fertiliser.
Agriculture contributes more than a quarter of Tanzania's
gross domestic product (GDP) and employs around 75 percent of
the labour force, but growth is stifled by low crop yields.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alexander Smith)