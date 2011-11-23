DAR ES SALAAM Nov 23 Investors bought only 42.3 percent of the shares in an initial public offering (IPO) of Tanzania's Precision Air, as Tanzania Breweries Limited's (TBL) share placement proved an alternative draw, brokers said on Wednesday.

The airline was seeking to raise close to 28 billion Tanzanian shillings ($16.5 million) from the IPO for modernisation and expansion of its fleet, but managed to collect just 11.84 billion shillings.

"The IPO was undersubscribed largely because investors were not comparing Precision Air with another airlines -- they were comparing it with TBL, which appeared to be more attractive to some of the investors," Laurean Malauri, chief executive of Orbit Securities, sponsoring broker for the IPO, told Reuters.

Precision Air's IPO ran from October 7-Nov. 4 and was followed immediately by the launch of the sale of East African Breweries Limited's (EABL) 20 percent stake in TBL from Nov. 4 to 25. ($1 = 1700.0000 Tanzanian shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Barry Malone and Will Waterman)