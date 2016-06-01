DAR ES SALAAM, June 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T anzania has begun a nationwide programme to seize land left
undeveloped by investors and return it to poor farmers, in a bid
to quell conflicts between farmers, herders and developers.
For more than a decade, foreign investors have bought up
large tracts of land for agriculture or for energy projects, but
many have left the land unused.
Agriculture is the backbone of Tanzania's economy and more
than 80 percent of the population depend on it for their
livelihood.
William Lukuvi, the minister for lands, housing and human
settlements development said the government would start to
identify farms or land parcels larger than 20 hectares (50
acres) which are deemed "idle" in preparation for their
re-distribution to other users.
"Our intention is to identify those holding large areas and
farms without developing them. We will revoke their title deeds
and give the land to those in need," he said last month.
Lukuvi said the government aims to target and discourage
investors who buy and hold onto land solely for its speculative
value instead of investing and developing their assets. This
encroaches on the livelihood and rights of local farmers, he
added.
About a quarter of Tanzania's 48.7 million hectares (120
million acres) of agricultural land is cultivated by peasant
farmers, according to Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and
Fisheries estimates.
CONFLICTS OVER WATER, LAND
For decades, often deadly conflicts have broken out between
farmers and herders over access to land and water.
Frequent drought has forced herders, who usually stay in the
mountains, down into the valleys where most farming takes place,
raising tensions between the two groups.
Godfrey Massay, an expert on land investment at Arusha-based
charity, Tanzania Natural Resource Forum, said the government's
initiative could help ease clashes over land.
However he warned that it should not be seen as a panacea
for recurring conflicts without government investment in
supportive infrastructure.
"Herders need access to water sources without any
encumbrances and farmers need to farm peacefully," he said.
Both groups need to be consulted on their needs, before
decisions are made about land use, Massay added.
Tanzania's national land policy aims to protect the
customary rights of local communities to land. Despite this,
village lands have been bought up.
Massay described landlords who buy land and hold it for
speculative value alone as "boils that need to be lanced".
One of the conditions attached to the land title is for the
holder to develop land within three years from the time the
title was issued, he said.
"When a landholder fails to develop without any good cause,
the Commissioner for Lands is allowed to revoke the title."
Since he rose to power, President John Magufuli has taken
steps to monitor and improve statutory control over the
country's land sector in an effort to tackle inefficiencies and
corruption.
William Ole Nasha, the deputy minister for agriculture,
livestock and fisheries told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that
the government is currently reviewing land titles for a total
of 549,000 hectares (1.3 million acres).
In May, the government revoked ownership of more than 1,800
hectares (4,400 acres) of land to redistribute it to local
people in an effort to resolve recurring conflicts between
farmers and herders.
"Everybody has got his share. I don't see why farmers and
herders should ever quarrel again," said Andrew Jaka, a farmer
in the Mvomero district in the country's eastern Morogoro
region, who received 5 hectares (12 acres) as part of the deal.
Residents of Luhanga village in the Mbarali district in
Tanzania's southern highlands who had lost 5,000 hectares
(12,350 acres) of land to an investor told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation of their gratitude to the government for giving it
back to them.
"Our rights had been violated by this investor but we thank
the government for bringing back our land," said Ismail Chungu,
Luhanga village's executive officer.
Most people in the village opposed the investors' move to
take their land which threatened their day-to-day livelihood.
Others told the Thomson Reuters Foundation they had been
forced to find odd jobs to survive.
"We could hardly get enough food for the entire year. I had
to work for others in order to support my family for the rest of
the year," said Rozalia Mashaka, a resident of Luhanga.
"I am happy that we have got our land back. I will grow
enough food to feed my family," she said.
(Reporting by Kizito Makoye, Editing by Paola Totaro and Alex
Whiting; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)