YAEDA AMPA, Tanzania, Aug 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
K atrina Hhaynihhi and her husband Simon could not be more proud
of the piece of paper held tightly in their hands: a title deed
which not only proves they are sole owners of their land but
also ends a simmering dispute with their neighbours.
The couple are crop farmers and eke out a living on a small
holding growing beans and maize in Tanzania's northern Mbulu
district.
For years they battled a neighbour who insisted on grazing
his animals onto their land: "This document means a lot to us.
Our land is now secured and we do not expect any conflicts with
our neighbours," said Katrina.
The title which has brought peace to the Hhaynihhi family is
known as a Certificate of Customary Right of Occupancy (CCRO)
document.
"There used to be lots of disagreements around grazing and
the (herders) use of forests and water sources. Those issues
have been solved," the mother of six told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
The Hhaynihhi family grow a variety of crops including
sunflower seed on their 11 acre farm, earning around Tanzanian
shillings 5 million ($2,500) a year.
For them, a land title has made a big difference, providing
a sense of security which means they have invested more into
their farm.
"This land title has given us the confidence to carry out
different farming activities to boost or income, said Katrina,
and we don't consume everything we produce - we sell some of our
crops to get money."
LAND MAPPING KEY TO TITLES
Katrina, 48, and Simon, 46, are just two of several hundred
farmers in the Mbulu district in Tanzania's Manyara region who
have benefited from Farm Africa's Land Mapping Project which
aims to build a detailed land-use plan to address conflicts.
Land registration in Tanzania is inefficient but can also be
corrupt, according to Transparency International's 2014 Global
Corruption Barometer.
While farmers across the country have used swathes of land
for growing crops over many years, most do not have any
documented evidence to prove that it is theirs, Farm Africa
analysts said.
Without adequate tenure or security, farmers are not only
less likely to invest in their land but also become vulnerable
to powerful outsiders who have been found to collude with
corrupt village leaders to seize property, the charity has
found.
Beatrice Muliahela, Farm Africa's project coordinator, said
securing village land is necessary to empower rural communities,
giving them strong legal protection both for the land itself but
also the resources that lie on it.
"When the land is clearly demarcated, it makes it easier to
agree who has the right to what," she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
According to Muliahela, since its launch two years ago, the
project has resolved several land-related disputes, most sparked
by the expansion of agriculture and dwindling water and forest
resources.
TITLES ENCOURAGE RESPECT FOR NATURE
Katrina Hhaynihhi says the land mapping project has changed
her community, helping local people understand the importance of
conserving the environment and taking care of the land.
Previously, she said, very few villagers had the skills to
address problems such as soil erosion and falling water levels
but now they have established a village environmental committee
to take care of surrounding resources.
A by-law has also been put in place to ensure that farmers
are aware of no-go areas for grazing animals and forest land is
marked out clearly so those with livestock have their own areas.
Thomas Mbaga, Farm Africa's project officer, said the
villagers participated in creating the land use plan and the
by-laws are approved by the village assembly.
Tanzania's Village Land Act of 1999 empowers village
councils to make decisions on land use and this ties in with
Farm Africa's aim to forge joint partnerships between villagers
and local authorities on forest management.
Mbaga said land titles or CCROs have helped villagers to
access loans and get capital to invest in their businesses,
learning income generating techniques that are environmentally
sensitive such as re-planting when trees are felled.
"It is very hard to graze around or near water sources these
days" said Katrina, who is a member of the village environmental
committee.
"If we had not received support from Farm Africa our lives
would be worse because the forest cover would perish through
trees felling and grazing."
