DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T anzania's government is set to deploy drones to speed up land
mapping in rural areas in a bid to halt frequent and sometimes
deadly clashes between farmers and cattle herders over land and
scarce water resources.
In 2014, local media reported repeated outbreaks of fighting
over land in Tanzania's northern Manyara region, resulting in
several deaths.
More recently, farmers in the southwestern Morogoro region
killed hundreds of cows, sheep and goats in February, accusing
their owners of letting the animals trample on their crops. They
blamed a lack of officially demarcated boundaries for the
unrest.
Aided by drones, more than 300,000 title deeds are expected
to be issued in Ulanga, Kilombero and Malinyi districts in
eastern Morogoro, under a project by the World Bank and local
parastatal, the Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).
The titles are expected to be issued within a year of
successfully using the new technology, officials said.
"The use of drones will help us to define the boundaries of
plots of land on the ground with great accuracy," said Samuel
Msaki, a senior land mapping official at the Ministry of Lands,
Housing and Human Settlements Development.
GPS-enabled drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
(UAVs), can be used to conduct precise aerial surveys by
capturing hi-res images that national planners can use to
identify and digitise actual boundaries of disputed land.
Land experts say drones can get the work done more quickly
and cheaply than traditional mapping methods which involve
deploying surveyors to remote areas for weeks at a time.
Those working on the drone project say it would strengthen
security of tenure, boosting agricultural production and helping
farmers to better plan their investments.
Farmers and nomadic livestock herders have hailed the
initiative, which is part of a $15.2 million Land Tenure Support
Programme the government launched in February to increase
transparency and efficiency in the land sector for the benefit
of the poor.
"There are just too many border disputes in this area. When
my land is legally recognised, I will have my peace of mind,"
said Hamisi Mwinyimvua, a rice paddy farmer in Kilombero
district.
"When I get my land title, I will use it to access credit
from the banks for expanding my farming," he said.
LAND INSECURITY
While poor farmers have been using swathes of land for years
to grow crops, analysts say most have no formal documentation to
prove they own this land. This leaves them at risk of losing
their land to large-scale infrastructure, tourism and
development projects, they say.
Frederick Mbuya, a World Bank consultant working with
COSTECH, said drones are now a proven option for conducting
accurate aerial surveys for land mapping.
"The use of drones is much cheaper than many other
traditional methods used for conducting aerial surveys," he said
in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He said drones are safe because they are lighter than
commercial aircraft and fly at a lower altitude.
"Unless you fly them near the airport, the risk of colliding
with other aircraft is minimal," said Mbuya, founder of
Uhurulabs, a technology firm that specialises in innovations.
Land-mapping drones were first introduced to examine
flood-prone areas in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam, he
said.
"The initial interest was to map flood-prone areas in the
city to get aerial imagery that clearly show the impact of the
flooding," he said.
Erasto Nyaula, a nomadic pastoralist in Ulanga district,
said cattle herders would not allow their animals to trample on
crops if actual boundaries were clearly identified.
"We need peace sooner rather than later and I think the
government has what it takes to bring peace," he said.
(Reporting by Kizito Makoye, Editing by Jo Griffin and Katie
Nguyen.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)