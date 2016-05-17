DAR ES SALAAM, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
D rought-afflicted herders have been ordered to remove their
cattle from Tanzania's national parks, where they had moved in a
bid to find new food sources, the Tanzanian government said late
on Monday.
Thousands of heads of cattle, goats and sheep have crossed
into Tanzania from neighbouring Kenya and Uganda in recent
months searching for water and fresh pasture, according to
government officials.
This has placed increasing strains on the east African
nation's wildlife and has affected the tourism industry, they
said.
All herders - both foreign and Tanzanian - have until June
15 to remove their animals from the protected areas, Tanzanian
vice president, Samia Hassan Suluhu, said on Monday.
Failure to vacate the national parks will result in forceful
eviction, she said.
"We would not want to see any livestock from either within
or outside the country encroach and tamper with our national
park ecosystems," Suluhu said.
Worsening drought in many parts of east Africa had forced
herders to move cattle into areas protected for wildlife in a
desperate bid to find new food sources, she said.
Government officials said the situation has also sparked
deadly conflict in some parts of the country as local farmers
and pastoralists clash over dwindling pasture and water
supplies.
Suluhu said it was estimated that as many as five million
livestock from Uganda and Kenya were grazing and destroying the
environment in the northern Kagera, Arusha and Geita regions.
"Livestock owners from outside Tanzania don't want to
destroy their (own) environment. So they bring their animals to
feed in Tanzania," she said.
This is not the first time Tanzania has sought to remove
cattle from protected wildlife areas.
Last year, government authorities were widely criticised for
attempting to evict unauthorised squatters and their animals
from the game reserves, said the Dar es Salaam-based Legal and
Human Rights Centre.
In a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, Daudi Kivanda, a herder in Tanzania's northern Geita
region said that while he will heed the government's call,
moving will not offer a lasting solution for farmers.
"The government promised to apportion special grazing areas
(but) it hasn't fulfilled that promise. Where can we take our
cattle to graze?" he said.
Tanzania has approximately 21 million head of cattle, the
largest number in Africa after Ethiopia and Sudan, according to
Ministry of Agriculture Livestock Development and Fisheries
data. It estimates that livestock contributes to at least 30
percent of agricultural GDP.
However, wildlife conservationists are increasingly
concerned about the impact of farming and livestock on national
parks and game controlled areas.
Stephano Qulli, chief park warden at the northern Tarangire
National Park said the destruction of wildlife corridors due to
overgrazing has threatened the population of wild animals,
including wildebeest, which have suffered a population drop from
more than two million to 1.5 million over the last decade.
"When human beings trespass in national parks, they destroy
animal corridors which help wild animals in calving," he said.
(Reporting by Kizito Makoye, Editing by Paola Totaro and Alex
Whiting. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)