a day ago
Tanzania to pass laws next week allowing gov't to renegotiate contracts
#Oil report
June 30, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a day ago

Tanzania to pass laws next week allowing gov't to renegotiate contracts

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM, June 30 (Reuters) - Tanzania's parliament should pass three bills next week that would allow the resource-rich East African nation to force mining and energy companies to renegotiate their contracts, the justice minister said on Friday.

"Yes, we expect parliament to pass the three bills next week," Tanzania's Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Palamagamba Kabudi, told Reuters.

Many major multinationals could be affected by the new laws. (reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Katharine Houreld, editing by Ed Osmond)

