DAR ES SALAAM, March 24 Tanzania's President
John Magufuli warned the country's journalists on Friday that
there were limits to their press freedom, comments that will add
to opposition concern that his government is further narrowing
the space for public criticism.
Magufuli made the remarks during the swearing in of new
Information Minister Harrison Mwakyembe, who was appointed in a
reshuffle.
Critics said Mwakyembe's predecessor Nape Nnauye was sacked
as retribution for ordering a probe into an alleged raid on a
private television station by a senior government official.
"I would like to tell media owners - be careful, watch it.
If you think you have that kind of freedom, (it is) not to that
extent," Magufuli said.
He ordered Mwakyembe to clamp down on media organisations
that publish or broadcast material deemed to incite unrest,
saying his government would not allow a few individuals to
destabilise east Africa's second-biggest economy, which is home
to 50 million people.
Magufuli, nicknamed "the Bulldozer" for his strict
leadership style, has dismissed dozens of senior public
officials over allegations of corruption and inefficiency since
he was elected in late 2015 as part of a reform drive.
Opponents accuse him of becoming increasingly authoritarian,
undermining democracy and cracking down on dissent. He denies
the allegations.
