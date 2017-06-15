By Fumbuka Ngwanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, June 15 Tanzanian authorities on
Thursday banned a newspaper for two years over articles it
published linking two former Tanzanian presidents to alleged
improprieties in mining deals signed in the 1990s and early
2000s.
Tanzania's President John Magufuli warned media and
opposition politicians on Wednesday not to link former leaders
to allegations of impropriety in past mining contracts.
"The government ... has suspended Mawio newspaper from
publication for a period of 24 months effectively from today,"
government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said in a statement.
A court had ordered Mawio to be shut down indefinitely in
January 2016 but a court overturned that ruling in March.
Other newspapers have also published articles citing calls
from lawmakers for Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete to be
stripped of their immunity to face possible criminal
investigation over mining contracts signed during their
respective administrations.
Neither Mpaka nor Kikwete were reachable for comment.
Also on Thursday, two reports by presidential committees
were published accusing mining companies of large-scale tax
evasion and calling for a review of mining contracts and the
mining code in what is Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer.
