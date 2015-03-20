DAR ES SALAAM, March 20 Tigo Tanzania, part of Sweden's telecom group Millicom International Cellular , said on Friday it plans to spend $120 million this year to expand its network in the east African nation.

Like in other African countries, mobile phone use has rocketed in Tanzania over the past decade, making telecoms the fastest expanding sector in the economy.

"The company plans to spend $120 million, which is 20 percent higher than $100 million in 2014 on its network expansion, fibre and opening additional customer service shops across the country," Tigo Tanzania spokesman John Wanyancha told Reuters.

"The growth of the mobile phone sector is a result of... a steady economic environment that the country has enjoyed in the past five years."

The investment will expand and maintain the quality of Tigo's network coverage by rolling out 843 new mobile telephone network transmission sites countrywide, Wanyancha said.

Some of the sites will be aimed at offering third-generation (3G) and 4G services, which offer increased bandwidth for users, and are aimed at enhancing penetration in rural areas as well increasing access to data for its customers, Wanyancha said.

The other plans include more than doubling the number of Tigo customer care shops to 100 from the current 42, he said.

Tigo, Tanzania's No. 3 mobile phone operator, has around 8.5 million subscribers, up from 6.6 million in June 2014.

"We believe that there is still scope for further growth of mobile phone subscribers this year and beyond because we are yet to reach 100 percent penetration," Wanyancha said.

Tanzania has around 32 million mobile phone subscribers, up from 27 million last year, with an estimated penetration of 67 percent, according to the country's telecoms regulator.

Other mobile phone operators in Tanzania include market leader Vodacom Tanzania, a unit of South Africa's Vodacom , India's Bharti Airtel, and United Arab Emirates telecoms operator Etisalat.

Tanzania granted a licence last year to Vietnam-based telecoms operator Viettel to build a 3G network in the country and expects mobile phone operators to list on its stock exchange in the first half of this year under mandatory rules. (Editing by James Macharia)