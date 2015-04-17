DAR ES SALAAM, April 17 The collapse of an
illegal gold mine has killed 19 people in northwest Tanzania, a
senior police official said on Friday.
The accident occurred on Thursday night at Kahama district,
Shinyanga region, near Acacia Mining's licensed
Bulyanhulu gold mine which is majority-owned by Canada's Barrick
Gold Corp. The bodies were recovered on Friday.
"The small-scale miners were buried alive after the tunnels
they were digging collapsed. All the bodies have been
recovered," Justus Kamugisha, Shinyanga region's police chief,
told Reuters by telephone.
He said police had asked for help from Bulyanhulu gold mine
in the search for survivors.
Unsafe and unregulated illegal mining is widespread in
Tanzania, which is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer after
South Africa, Ghana and Mali.
