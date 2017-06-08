DODOMA, Tanzania, June 8 Tanzania plans to
introduce a 1 percent clearing fee on the value of mineral
exports in 2017/18 (July-June), its finance minister said on
Thursday, part of government measures aimed at getting a bigger
share of revenues from the east African country's natural
resources.
"The government will not allow the direct export of minerals
from mines," finance and planning minister Philip Mpango said in
his budget speech in parliament.
"The government will set up clearing houses at international
airports, mines and exit border points where a 1 percent
clearing fee will be imposed on the value of mineral exports."
Mpango said the government would announce more details on
the new mineral clearing fee at a later date.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by George
Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter)