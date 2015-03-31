By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
| DAR ES SALAAM, March 31
DAR ES SALAAM, March 31 A pipeline connecting
offshore natural gas fields to Tanzania's commercial capital Dar
es Salaam is complete, but technical setbacks will keep it from
going online until November, officials said on Tuesday.
Tanzania estimates it has at least 53.28 trillion cubic feet
(tcf) of recoverable natural gas reserves off its southern
coastline. Discoveries offshore of Tanzania and Mozambique
waters have led to predictions the region could become the
world's third-largest exporter of natural gas.
The 532 km (330 mile) pipeline and gas processing plants,
financed by a $1.225 billion Chinese loan, were initially
expected to be completed last year.
"Construction of the pipeline is 100 percent complete," Badra
Masoud, spokeswoman for the energy and minerals ministry, told
Reuters. "There is some additional work that remains to be done
as a result of pre-commissioning inspection tests on the
pipeline.
Masoud said construction of two gas processing plants that
are part of the pipeline's infrastructure was 96 percent
complete.
Construction of the land and marine pipeline was expected to
cost $875.7 million while the processing plants were being built
at a cost of $349.6 million, according to Tanzania government
figures.
Oil explorer Wentworth Resources said in a
statement on Tuesday it was informed about completion delays by
the state-run energy regulator Tanzania Petroleum Development
Corporation (TPDC), but expected the gas pipeline to be fully
operational within four months.
"Whilst completion and commissioning delays will impact the
timing and amount of expected cash flow generated in 2015, we
see clear, tangible progress towards first gas being delivered
into the new pipeline in the summer and look forward to ramping
up volumes of gas supply," Geoff Bury, Wentworth's managing
director said in the statement
However, Tanzania's energy and minerals ministry said the
July deadline for commissioning of the gas pipeline was unlikely
to be met.
"It was initially thought that the pipeline would be ready
to deliver gas in July, but we think that the commissioning will
now be done in November," said Masoud.
She said the government hopes to save around $1 billion a
year in oil imports for electricity generation after the
completion of the pipeline by switching to gas-fired power
plants.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan and
William Hardy)