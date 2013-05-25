* Tanzania says disputed gas pipeline to be completed next
year
* Parliament approves budget with pipeline proposals
* Govt says to reform state-run power utility
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DODOMA, May 25 Tanzania will continue building a
China-funded $1.2 billion gas pipeline from the south of the
country to the commercial capital Dar es Salaam despite violent
protests over the project, the energy ministry said.
Tanzania's parliament was due to approve the 2013/14 budget
proposals by the ministry of energy and minerals on Wednesday
but riots against the pipeline in the gas-rich Mtwara region
stopped Parliamentary proceedings.
Tanzanian lawmakers approved the budget on Saturday and said
the work on the pipeline will continue until it is complete in
December 2014.
"Anyone who opposes this pipeline is not one of us,"
Tanzania's energy and minerals minister, Sospeter Muhongo
announced in parliament.
Tanzania estimates it has 41.7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of
recoverable natural gas reserves. Discoveries offshore of
Tanzania and Mozambique waters have led to predictions the
region could become the world's third-largest exporter of
natural gas.
Residents of the southern Mtwara region are opposing
construction of the 532 km (330 mile) pipeline, financed by a
Chinese loan, until they get a bigger share of benefits from gas
development.
Mtwara police commander, Linus Sinzumwa, told Reuters three
people were killed in riots on Wednesday and Thursday in the
region, with 121 people arrested.
Parliament on Saturday appointed a committee to investigate
the cause of the riots and come up with recommendations for
curbing the recurring violence against the government's pipeline
project.
Muhongo insisted that the government would proceed with the
construction of the pipeline despite the violent protests,
saying the project would help to spur economic growth in
Tanzania to 8 percent by 2015 from 6.9 percent in 2012.
"The only way of growing our economy is to have this
pipeline in place ... the pipeline will banish poverty in our
country," he said.
Muhongo also said it would cost $500 million to reform the
state-run power utility, TANESCO, which will include offsetting
its debts.
"The World Bank will give us $300 million and we have
received a $200 million grant from the African Development Bank
for the transformation of TANESCO," he said.
The minister said the government would study various
proposals for the reform of the public utility.
The government has previously said it was considering
splitting the loss-making TANESCO into three separate entities
responsible for power generation, transmission and distribution.
The power monopoly had become inefficient, with only 21
percent of Tanzanians currently having access to electricity,
which is also unreliable most of the time, he said.
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Ron Askew)