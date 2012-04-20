* Suspects found with machine guns, ladder to board vessels
* Spanish vessel arrests 7 other pirates on mother ship
DAR ES SALAAM, April 20 Tanzania has arrested
five suspected Somali pirates on an island close to its natural
gas reserves in the southern part of the east African country,
the army said on Friday.
Tanzania's coastline is fast becoming a major gas hub with
major discoveries made there.
"The Tanzanian navy arrested the pirates in their skiff on
April 18 near the Songsongo gas fields. Each of the five pirates
was found in possession of a sub-machine gun," Tanzanian army
spokesman Kapambale Mgawe said.
"The pirates arrested in Tanzania were in close
communication with a mother ship that has seven more pirates. A
Spanish vessel has managed to arrest the pirates on this mother
ship and they are being brought to Tanzania today for custody."
Mgawe said the mother ship used by the pirates was formerly
a Sri Lankan fishing vessel with six crew members on board.
"The Tanzanian navy has been conducting regular patrols to
ensure Somali pirates do not enter our territorial waters from
deep seas to carry out attacks," he said.
Last October, Tanzania arrested seven suspected Somali
pirates following an attack on an oil and gas exploration ship
operated by Brazilian petroleum company Petrobras off
the coast of the country.
And last year, it ordered its army to escort ships searching
for oil and gas off its coast to protect them from pirates, who
are believed to be targeting expatriate workers on exploration
ships.
East Africa's second-biggest economy has licensed at least
18 international companies to look for offshore and onshore
energy reserves.
The arrest of the five suspects brings to 23 the total
number of pirates arrested in Tanzania following attacks in its
Indian Ocean territorial waters in the past few years.