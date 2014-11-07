* Campaign group alleges mass buying by Chinese officials
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 7 Tanzania on Friday denied
allegations by a campaign group that Chinese officials smuggled
out large amounts of illegal ivory during a state visit by
President Xi Jinping last year.
Foreign Minister Bernard Membe rejected as "lies" a report
by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), which said
members of Xi's large delegation of businessmen and officials
had sent the ivory home in diplomatic bags on the presidential
plane. China has called the allegations "baseless".
"Claims that the Tanzanian government neither cares nor
takes any action against ivory smugglers are false," Membe told
parliament. "The EIA report is fabricated... to tarnish the
image of our country and our friend, the Chinese nation."
Poaching has risen in recent years across sub-Saharan
Africa, where well-armed criminal gangs have killed elephants
for tusks and rhinos for horns that are often shipped to Asia
for use in ornaments and medicines.
The situation has been most dramatic in Tanzania, where the
EIA said elephants "are again being slaughtered en masse to feed
a resurgent ivory trade", with 10,000 killed last year alone.
International trade in ivory has been banned since 1989.
Membe acknowledged that Tanzania was among the world's major
sources of smuggled ivory, but denied that the Tanzanian and
Chinese governments were involved in the illegal trade. He
questioned the timing of the allegations, a week after Tanzanian
President Jakaya Kikwete made a reciprocal state visit to China.
"Those who are spreading this cooked up report are jealous
of China's success. They want to be the only ones doing trade
with China, getting loans from China and attracting investors
from China," said Membe. "Tanzania is a sovereign country, we
will not be forced to choose our friends."
Tanzania and China signed investment deals worth more than
$1.7 billion during Kikwete's visit to Beijing last month. The
president said this week that China was his country's "all
weather friend".
In recent years, Chinese companies have signed deals to
build a $1.2 billion gas pipeline and a $3 billion coal and iron
ore mine project in Tanzania.
Opposition leaders in the east African country called for an
investigation into the allegations to be conducted by an
international panel.
"If the reports are established to be false, action should
be taken against those who made the allegations. But if the
allegations are proven true, stern diplomatic measures should be
taken against our Chinese friends," said opposition politician
Zitto Kabwe.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mark Trevelyan)