DAR ES SALAAM May 31 Former Tanzanian prime
minister Edward Lowassa, seen as frontrunner to become the East
African nation's next leader, has launched his campaign for the
ruling party's presidential nomination.
The Chama Cha Mapinduzi party has ruled since independence
in 1961 and the fractious opposition is not expected to
challenge its position in a parliamentary and presidential vote
on Oct. 25.
"I have decided to run for president to tackle poverty,"
Lowassa told hundreds of supporters at a stadium in the northern
Tanzanian town of Arusha on Saturday.
President Jakaya Kikwete has overseen rapid economic growth
averaging 7 percent over the past decade in Tanzania, but his
administration has been criticised for failing to deliver on
promises of tackling poverty.
Lowassa said his top priorities would include overhauling
the country's education sector, reducing poverty, boosting
economic growth and fighting corruption.
"We will use the country's natural resources, including
natural gas, to develop our nation... we cannot build a modern
economy without curbing corruption," he said.
Businesses have long complained corruption is one of the
main reasons for the high cost of doing business in Tanzania.
Tanzania is estimated to have more than 53.2 trillion cubic
feet (tcf) of gas reserves off its southern coast, but its
energy sector has long been dogged by allegations of graft and
other problems.
Lowassa, 61, who backed Kikwete in 2005, is seen as a
divisive figure in the ruling party after resigning in 2008 over
corruption allegations in the energy sector, charges he denied.
But he is widely seen as a strong contender.
He faces a stiff challenge from rivals in the ruling party
for the presidential nomination, including Makongoro Nyerere,
son of Tanzania's founding president Julius Nyerere, who has
announced he will launch his bid on June 1.
Whoever wins the ruling party nomination is all but assured
of taking office after Kikwete, who stands down this year after
serving the maximum two terms.
Analysts said the opposition would struggle to mount a
credible challenge despite plans to field a single presidential
candidate.
While ruled by a single party for more than half a century,
Tanzania has seen peaceful transitions to different presidents
since multi-party politics returned in 1995.
